Charlton Athletic have rejected a bid from Queens Park Rangers for striker Macauley Bonne as reported by West London Sport.

QPR have already had an offer rebuffed by the Addicks but having returned with a second offer this has also been rejected.

Bonne is an integral figure in the Charlton side as they look to make an immediate return to the Championship following their relegation to League One last season.

Charlton have already seen Lyle Taylor leave the club to join Nottingham Forest and will be eager to keep Bonne at the Valley.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer sees Bonne as being a regular source of goals for the London club and is determined to retain his star man.

QPR are eager to bring in attacking reinforcements following the departure of winger Eberechi Eze who left to join Crystal Palace earlier this transfer window.

There are also doubts surrounding the future of Bright Osayi-Samuel so Mark Warburton’s men will be keeping a watchful eye over potential replacements should the youngster also leave.

As most other EFL clubs, Charlton will be eager to recoup funds in order to reinvest in their squad but Bonne will be almost impossible to replace if they are looking to win automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Bonne is a hard working striker and it is not hard to see why other clubs higher in the footballing pyramid will be taking an interest in him but keeping him at the club will be pivotal for Lee Bowyer’s side.

