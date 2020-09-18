Norwich City are ‘likely’ to loan out left-back Sam McCallum, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Canaries are expected to loan the youngster out again for more first-team experience.

McCallum, who is 20 years old, signed for Norwich for a fee of £3.5 million in January from Coventry City and was immediately loaned back out to the Sky Blues for the remainder of last season.

The Canterbury-born full-back is now set for another loan move away from Carrow Road, with Daniel Farke’s side looking to trim the size of his squad down before the end of the transfer window.

McCallum started his career in non-league at Hearne Bay but earned a move to Coventry in August 2018 after impressing in Jamie Vardy’s ‘V9′ academy.

He made his senior debut for the Sky Blues in an EFL Trophy game against Cheltenham Town three months later and quickly became a regular for Mark Robins’ side.

McCallum went onto play 35 games for Coventry and chipped in with three goals. He had a lot of clubs linked with him but opted for Norwich this past winter.

He looks set for a big future at Carrow Road but could now be shipped out on loan again somewhere to get some game time under his belt.

Norwich made a winning start to the new Championship season with a 1-0 trump away at Huddersfield Town last weekend and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they take on Preston North End tomorrow.

