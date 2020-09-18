Barnsley are ‘interested’ in a move for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, as per a report by talkSPORT.

The Tykes are looking to rival QPR and another unnamed Championship side to sign the Zimbabwe international.

Bonne, who is 24 years old, scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Addicks last season as they were relegated to League One. However, he could end up back in the second tier before the end of the transfer window next month.

Charlton rejected a bid for him earlier this week, believed to be from QPR, though the Hoops have gone in with another move for him, as per The72.

Bonne only moved to the Valley last summer after helping Leyton Orient gain promotion from the National League in 2019.

The ex-Colchester United striker scored 49 goals in 109 games for the O’s before Charlton paid £200,000 to sign him.

Barnsley are now keen on bringing him to Oakwell as they look for new signings over the coming weeks. Gerhard Struber’s side are wanting another forward and he Bonne fits the bill for them.

The Tykes have so far signed Kilian Ludewig, Isaac Christie-Davies, Dominik Frieser and Michal Helik in this transfer window but are in the hunt for some more new faces.

They lost the opening day of the new Championship season last weekend at home to Luton Town and will be eager to bounce back tomorrow against Reading.

In other Barnsley news, their rumoured target Sam Field is not leaving West Brom, as per The72.

Will Barnsley sign Bonne?