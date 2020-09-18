Watford want to sign a left-back and a central midfielder, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

The Hornets are eyeing moves for a couple of new signings to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Vladimir Ivic has delved into the transfer window to sign the likes of Glenn Murray, Stipe Perica and Francisco Sierralta, but wants more acquisitions before the transfer window slams shut next month.

Their boss has said: “This (left-back) is a position that we need to look for, a position that we are thinking to bring in someone who will help us. With (Pervis) Estupinan who’s moved to Villarreal and with (Adam) Masina’s injury, we need one left full-back and we work on this case, on who will be this one, who will join us.

“We know that in this moment, we have three midfield players and some of the guys from the Under 23s, we have to use them. This is a position that is interesting for us and I believe that fast we will react and we will have some other players in this position, we will have better competition if some of the players come and join us.”

Watford started life back in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road last week and will be looking for another positive result against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tomorrow.

They are set for a busy final few weeks of the transfer window with a couple of signings on the radar. The Hornets will also be looking to offload some high earners to help balance the books.

The likes of Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu are attracting interest from elsewhere and could move on.



