QPR have made a bid for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, as per a report by talkSPORT.

The Addicks have already knocked back a move earlier this week for their striker, believed to be from QPR, but Mark Warburton’s side have made a second attempt to sign him from their London rivals.

Bonne, who is 24 years old, could be thrown a Championship lifeline before the end of the transfer window after Charlton’s relegation to League One last season.

The Zimbabwe international joined Lee Bowyer’s side from Leyton Orient last summer and scored 11 goals in all competitions for them in the last campaign.

QPR are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window and want another striker, despite already forking out £2 million to land Lyndon Dykes from Livingston.

Bonne fits the bill for the Hoops and showed last term that he is capable of scoring goals in the second tier.

The pacey striker was on the books at Ipswich Town and Norwich City as a youngster but plied his trade at Colchester United from 2009 to 2017. He played 84 times for the U’s first-team and scored 15 before moving to Leyton Orient.

Bonne was prolific for Orient and bagged 49 goals in 103 matches to earn his move to the Addicks for £200,000.

Charlton will make a profit on him if they are to sell him over the coming weeks, with QPR testing their resolve with a second bid.

In other R’s news, they are interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as per The72.

