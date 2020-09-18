Sam Field will be staying at West Bromwich Albion this season, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The midfielder is in Slaven Bilic’s plans for the Premier League new boys.

Field, who is 22 years old, has been linked with a return to the Championship in this transfer window, with the likes of QPR, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley credited with an interest, as per The72.



However, he will be staying at the Hawthorns and fighting for game time in the top flight.

Bilic has said: “I spoke to Sam the other day and told him that he gives us something that we don’t have from other players.

“He is a proper holding midfielder. He’s very good tactically, he keeps his position, he’s very good at slowing the play down, very good at helping the centre-backs when they need it, he’s quite tall so is good at heading the ball and good at tackles, reading balls and opening attacks with a good range of passing.

“He is very good in the defensive phase of the game. That’s why I told him he is staying with us.”

Field has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom and has made 40 appearances for their first-team in all competitions so far in his career, chipping in with two goals.

The ex-England Under-20 international spent time on loan last season at Charlton Athletic to get some experience under his belt.

Field will not be leaving on loan again for this campaign, despite clubs in the second tier wanting him.

Will Field get game time in the Premier League?