MLS side Seattle Sounders have confirmed the signing of former Bournemouth and Cardiff City defender Brad Smith on their official club website.

Following the expiry of his contract with Bournemouth, defender Brad Smith has completed a move to America. MLS side Seattle Sounders – who brought Smith in on loan back in 2018 – have reunited with Smith, bringing him back on a permanent basis this time.

Upon the confirmation of Smith’s arrival, Seattle Sounders’ General Manager Garth Lagerwey spoke to the club’s official website about their latest signing. He said that he is happy to have brought a familiar face after a successful temporary stint with the club two years ago. He said:

“Brad was a very good player for Sounders FC and helped us win a championship at home in 2019. He is a good guy to have in the locker room and already has established relationships with players on our team. I’m looking forward to bringing him back into the squad.”

Smith, 26, has spent the vast majority of his career in England, making his way through Liverpool’s youth academy. He spent time out on loan with Swindon Town before leaving for Bournemouth in 2016.

In his four years with the Cherries, Smith notched up 11 appearances, also spending time out on loan with Cardiff City and Seattle Sounders.

