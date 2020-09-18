Speaking on Twitter, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that the club “pulled out” of the chase for Exeter City star Randell Williams two days ago.

Exeter City star Randell Williams has been attracting interest from League One. Hull City and Peterborough United have both been linked with Williams and now, an update has emerged regarding the Posh's interest in Williams.

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony addressed speculation regarding the club’s interest in Williams, revealing that the club were keen but opted against pursuing a deal and “pulled out” two days ago. He said:

No Chris we decided not to proceed and pulled out 2 days ago 🙂 whilst in talks. But good luck to him 👍🏻. https://t.co/e8XyAuyNsa — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) September 17, 2020

Williams, 23, has been a star performer for Exeter City since signing for the club in January 2019. The former Watford winger – who spent time on loan with Wycombe Wanderers while on the books at Watford – mainly plays as a right midfielder but has also featured further forward as a right-winger and further back as a right-back at times.

With Exeter City, Williams has notched up 57 appearances, scoring five goals and laying on 14 assists in the process.

With Peterborough out of the chase, the path has cleared for Hull City to snap Williams up. Whether or not Grant McCann’s side will look to snap the winger up, it awaits to be seen.

