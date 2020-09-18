Bournemouth star David Brooks is set to stay at the club this summer despite interest from Manchester United and Leicester City according to The Sun.

The Welshman has been linked with a move to the Premier League but it is thought that the £50million price tag placed on him by the Cherries is warding off potential suitors.

The Cherries are eager to keep the midfielder at the club as they look to retain at least some of their stars from their relegation campaign.

Brooks struggled with injuries last season in what a frustrating campaign for the 23-year-old and with doubts still remaining over his future fitness the huge price tag is likely to ‘put off’ the top-flight elite.

Bournemouth have already lost Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale to Manchester City, Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively and will be keen to keep Brooks at the club despite previous interest in the midfielder.

Josh King is another player who looks set to depart with plenty of interest from a host of Premier League and European sides with the Norwegian forward set for a move back to one of the top flight divisions.

Brooks is still getting up to match fitness following a serious ankle injury which forced him to undergo surgery on two separate occasions.

Bournemouth won their first game of the season against Blackburn Rovers and will be keen to pick up another victory when they take on Middlesbrough in their next league game.

Will David Brooks stay at Bournemouth?