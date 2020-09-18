A report from Football Insider has claimed that Portsmouth have “blocked” loan offers from Bolton Wanderers and Southend United for attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, leaving the player “fuming”.

League Two pair Bolton Wanderers and Southend United are both said to have shown interest in signing Portsmouth attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild on loan this summer.

However, their efforts to bring the attacker in have been blocked by Portsmouth. As per a report from Football Insider, Pompey have opted against letting Hackett-Fairchild out on loan, leaving him “fuming”.

It is said that a loan move fell through as Bolton Wanderers wanted to pay half of Hackett-Fairchild’s wages, while Portsmouth were keen for him to pay his full wages.

Hackett-Fairchild has only managed one appearance for Portsmouth since joining the club from Bromley in the summer transfer window. Injury has disrupted his involvement and will be hoping to make a good impression in his first full season at the club.

Hackett-Fairchild started his career in the youth set-up at Dagenham and Redbridge, spending time with Dulwich Hamlet on loan before joining Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in 2016. He had stints on loan with Boreham Wood and Bromley while also playing 24 times for the Addicks’ first-team, scoring twice and providing one assist.

