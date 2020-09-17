Hibernian full-back Tom James has joined Sky Bet League One club Wigan Athletic on a loan deal until 17 January 2021 according to reports on the Scottish Premiership club’s official website.

The 24-year-old Cardiff-born defender has fallen out of favour at Easter Road following the arrival of the club’s latest manager Jack Ross during the first half of last season while an ankle injury sustained early in his Hibernian career has not helped his cause.

James managed just 12 appearances for Hibs in all competitions last season, scoring one goal in a Betfred Cup group stage victory over Alloa Athletic.

With James far from assured regular first team football at Easter Road this season, the player has been allowed to join Sky Bet League One crisis club Wigan Athletic on a half-season loan deal which will run until mid-January. The defender joins a club who have spent the last few weeks in administration while there are no immediate signs of a sale being pushed through.

A points deduction which was implemented as a result of their financial woes saw Wigan Athletic relegated from last season’s Sky Bet Championship. The Lancashire club were defeated 2-0 at Ipswich Town on the opening day of the 2020/2021 season and are currently propping up the Sky Bet League One table.