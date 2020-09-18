Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool for Watford star Ismaila Sarr according to The Independent.

Liverpool are believed to be trying to offload youngster Rhian Brewster in order to raise further funds to use in a deal for Sarr but they now face competition from their Premier League rivals.

There has been much documented over Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but a transfer still far from being concluded they could not turn their attentions to Sarr.

The Senegalese winger has been one of Watford’s best players in recent times and is almost certain to leave Vicarage Road this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Sarr hit the headlines as he scored a brace against Liverpool last season as they defeated the Premier League champions.

Whilst Sancho is still the number one target for United, they aren’t ruling out turning their attentions elsewhere if they are unable to land the England International.

Liverpool are eager to add strength in depth to their squad with quality back-up options to current first-choice wingers Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 22-year-old Sarr is likely to cost at least £30million with Watford determined not to lose one of their prized assets for less than their valuation.

With Liverpool having been heavily linked with a move for Sarr it would represent a huge blow for them to miss and even more so should it be to their bitter rival Manchester United as they look to defend their Premier League title.

Would Ismaila Sarr be a good signing for Liverpool?