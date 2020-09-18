As per a report from Football Insider, Derby County youngster Josh Shonibare is wanted on loan by Oxford United and Dutch pair Roda JC and Go Ahead Eagles.

Derby County have received three approaches for young attacker Josh Shonibare, with a host of clubs looking to bring the youngster in on loan before the end of the transfer window.

While League One side Oxford United are offering Shonibare the opportunity to pick up more senior experience in England, the 22-year-old is also wanted on Holland.

Dutch pair Go Ahead Eagles and Roda JC are both looking to bring Shonibare in on loan, with the youngster in high demand. Derby boss Phillips Cocu is willing to let Shonibare head out on loan to pick up senior experience elsewhere, so it will be interesting to see if the youngster moves abroad or remains in England.

Shonibare linked up with Derby County in 2018, joining the club’s Under-23s side from Greenwich Borough. Since linking up with the Rams’ Under-23s, Shonibare has netted six goals and laid on one assist in 36 games.

The winger made his first appearance on Derby’s bench earlier this season, appearing amongst the subs in the Rams’ penalty shootout win over Barrow.

