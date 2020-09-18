Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has revealed that he has already made his decision over who will be in goal for their next game against Swansea City as reported on their official Twitter account.

Karanka selected youngster Zach Jeacock in their first game of the season against Brentford where he kept a clean sheet on their way to a 1-0 victory.

However, Blues have signed experienced goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from Cardiff City and he took his place amongst the substitutes for Karanka’s men last weekend.

Karanka explained that he has made his choice but refused to reveal who would be in goal on Saturday.

“Zach played really well, for a teenager to be in that goal and finish the game winning 1-0 and get the clean sheet. It was a good experience for him. I have already made my mind up before last Saturday to who will be starting in goal at Swansea.”

Etheridge has plenty of Championship experience having played for Cardiff with whom he won promotion to the Premier League with back in 2017/18.

The 30-year-old has a lot more experience than Jeacock at this level but the teenager produced a good performance against tough opposition and is sure to have given the Spanish boss a tough decision.

It seems almost certain that Etheridge will be a long-term solution for Karanka with a goalkeeper having been a priority for Blues to bring in following the departure of Lee Camp.

It remains to be seen who will feature between the sticks for Birmingham City but it is a headache that Karanka will be pleased to have.

Who do you think should be in goal for Birmingham City?