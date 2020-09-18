Brentford winger Said Benrahma is edging closer to leaving the club with Crystal Palace and West Ham United both interested according to Le10 Sport.

The Algerian has been the subject of transfer speculation for much of this transfer window with the Bees having put a price tag of around £25million.

Currently both Crystal Palace and West Ham have both made offers for the star but have only been for less than £20million with Brentford determined to not sell one of their prized assets for less than their valuation.

Benrahma didn’t feature for Brentford in their opening game of the season as they lost 1-0 to Birmingham City amidst speculation of his upcoming departure.

The winger has scored 28 goals and provided 27 assists since his move to Griffin Park and enjoyed a sensational Championship campaign last term.

Benrahma forged a devastating partnership with Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo and himself scored 17 goals and registered nine assists as he helped guide the London club to the play-off final.

Brentford have already lost Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and now seem destined to lose another of their trio in the shape of Benrahma.

Palace have already raided the EFL for Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze and they now look close to adding another winger to their books for the new season.

However, West Ham will provide stiff competition with funds now available for David Moyes to spend following the sale of Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion for a fee of around £18million.

The next destination for Benrahma is still uncertain but what seems almost definite is that he will make a move to the Premier League.

Will Said Benrahma be a good addition to the Premier League?