Swindon Town have confirmed the signing of former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds on their official club website.

Swindon Town have moved to bolster their defensive ranks with the signing of free-agent defender Jonathan Grounds. The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a season-long deal with the club.

Grounds has been available for nothing this summer after he was released by Birmingham City at the end of his deal. Now, with a move to Swindon Town secured, the defender will be looking to kick on and help the Robins continue their strong start to the season.

Grounds has plenty of Football League experience under his belt and will be hoping to use just that to make an impact at the County Ground. He features mainly at left-back but has played at centre-back at times, so it will be interesting to see where Richie Wellens plays him.

Grounds made his way through Middlesbrough’s youth academy, picking up senior experience out on loan with Norwich City, Hibernian, Chesterfield and Yeovil Town. With Boro, Grounds played in 37 games before leaving to join Oldham Athletic on a free transfer in 2012.

Grounds spent two years with Oldham, earning himself a move to Birmingham City, where he remained until earlier this year. The defender played 170 times for the Blues, also spending a stint on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

