According to The Telegraph’s Sam Dean, Arsenal’s new move for Brentford shot-stopper David Raya has been knocked back by the Bees despite the Gunners offering £10m to take him to the Emirates as back-up to Bernd Leno.

It was only four days ago that Metro announced that Arsenal were ready to step up the pace with a move for Raya as they looked for a dependable back-up to replace Emiliano Martinez who has upped and left North London for Midlands side Aston Villa.

Spanish stopper Martinez has been a faithful back-up to Gunners no.1 Bernd Leno and proved he can step up to the mark after the German suffered an injury in the latter part of the last Premier League campaign.

Due to the prowess that he showed in that run of Arsenal games, Martinez is thought not to be willing to step back into the shadows at the Emirates and is said to be nearing a move to Aston Villa. This has, say the Metro, prompted Arsenal to go back in for Brentford stopper Raya as a replacement.

24-year-old Raya has been at Londoners Brentford only since July last year, making the move to the capital for around £3m. This move came six years after he joined Rovers from Spanish side UD Cornella’

Raya went on to make 108 appearances for the Blackburn Rovers first team, conceding 130 goals and keeping 32 cleans sheets for the Lancashire outfit. It was the skills and potential that he showed which convinced the Bees to make a move. That consistency, and his displays at Brentford, have seemingly convinced Mikel Arteta that he’s the man to replace Martinez as Arsenal’s no.2.

However, Brentford are standing brave in the face of the Gunners waving cheque book at the moment. How long that will continue, that’s anyone’s guess.

Will David Raya leave Brentford to act as Arsenal's back-up?