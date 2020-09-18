Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue could still leave the club despite complications surrounding a potential move to Valencia as reported by Spanish outlet Super Deporte.

Valencia are interested in a deal for Capoue as well as Leicester City star Adrien Silva but are facing a struggle in completing the transfer with the Hornets.

Valencia are managed by former Watford manager Javi Gracia and they are believed to still be keen on signing Capoue.

Watford began life back in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough and will next face a trip to Hillsborough to play Sheffield Wednesday.

The London club have so far managed to keep most of their star players at the club although Abdoulaye Doucoure has departed to join Everton.

There are rumours surrounding the future of Craig Dawson, Troy Deeney and Andre Gray with Capoue also thought to be one of the names that could be heading for the exit door this transfer window.

The 32-year-old signed for Watford from Tottenham Hotspur five years ago and has and made 170 appearances for the club since his arrival at Vicarage Road.

Capoue has an abundance of experience of playing in the top flights of both in England and France and will be keen to remain in one of the elite top divisions.

Watford have shown in their most recent league game again Middlesbrough that they have plenty of strength in depth and although Capoue has been one of their better players in recent times they should have enough within their ranks to replace him.

