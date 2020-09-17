Carlos Corberan was a relative nobody when he was appointed to the coaching staff at Leeds United three years ago as part of the Thomas Christiansen regime. However, the Spaniard is definitely a somebody now as that appointment to the Whites led to him being made Huddersfield Town boss after the Cowley brothers were let go.

It was whilst at Elland Road that Corberan honed his coaching, first under Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom and then for two seasons under the luminary hand of the legendary Marcelo Bielsa.

It was these two seasons in charge of Leeds United’s Under-23s that helped to hone the managerial skills that he picked up from short-term reigns at Doxa Katokopias and Ermis Aradippou, both these clubs in Cyprus. He was also promoted by Bielsa to be one of his technical coaches.

It is safe to say that Corberan learned much under Bielsa, some of which he is taking to the Terriers with him.

😅 Introducing a typical Wednesday session… 'Murderball' Go inside #htafc's training ⤵ — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 17, 2020

It was obvious to many that Corberan would likely lean back to Leeds United for some form of support. Many observers thought that this support would come via use of the loan market. However, as the above video clip shows, Corberan has brought with him Bielsa’s favoured training regime, ‘Murderball’.

Murderball, the Bielsa-way, is a continuous game of football used to build up the game stamina of players. It is frenetic, it is non-stop; players can’t gain a breather because as soon as a ball is out of play another is thrown in by a coach.

Corberan is yet to make his mark on Huddersfield Town but the display the Terriers showed in last weekend’s narrow 1-0 loss to relegated Norwich City was much better than what was on display at the end of last season.

That could be the Corberan Effect…with a sprinkling of Marcelo Bielsa as flavouring.

