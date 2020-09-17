Coventry City’s Kyle McFadzean has said to the club website that if they finish above their next opponents QPR they will have had a good season.

The Sky Blues played their first Sky Bet Championship match in eight years on Saturday as they faced off with Bristol City. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t end up being a fairy tale return for Coventry as they would end up losing that match 2-1.

Next up for the West Midlands side is a match against QPR. This might have been seen as quite winnable last week, especially when the R’s lost their star man Eberechi Eze after he completed a move to Crystal Palace. But QPR surprised many last Saturday by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, showing they shouldn’t just be dismissed because they no longer have Eze.

McFadzean is under no illusions about the quality of QPR. Ahead of the game, he has praised the West London side and has said if they manage to finish above them in the league that they will have had a good season.

McFadzean said: “It was nice to get the first game out of the way, but we’re looking forward to Friday night, we were a bit unlucky on Saturday but we can’t dwell on that now, we’ve just got to move on and hopefully get our first win on Friday night.

“It’s not like us to concede from a corner, we were really strong last year from set-pieces, we were disappointed with that, hopefully we can carry that on from last year and stay strong, we’ve had words and tried to adjust things, but we’ve been really strong in that area so we’re not going to change much.

“I definitely think playing out the rest of the season helped them a little bit, they’ve not had a long break, we had six months without a proper game, and it showed a little bit near the end of the game.

“We definitely took a lot of positives out of the game, we gave them two goals, we played really well and probably should have been two or three up at half time, but in the Championship, if you give them one chance, they score and that’s what happened in the second half.

“I think QPR have got a really good team together this year, they’ve brought in some really good players, I think they’ll do well this year and if we finish above then we’ll have a really good season.”

Will Coventry City beat QPR?