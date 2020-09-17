Brentford have rejected a bid worth £10m for David Raya from Arsenal according to a report from The Telegraph.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper started his career in the youth system of Spanish side UE Cornella. He’d then switch sunny Catalonia for Lancashire after signing with Blackburn Rovers as a youngster. He’d become a professional with them and would go on to have a loan spell with Southport. He’d then become a star player for Blackburn and after making over 100 appearances for them, he’d sign for Brentford in 2019. He was their number one as they reached the Sky Bet Championship final.

Over the last few days, Raya has been a target for Arsenal. They sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa on Wednesday and need a new shot stopper that can provide competition to Bernd Leno. Raya was their man for a while but Brentford fans were breathing a sigh of relief when the Gunners looked set to sign another goalkeeper. They are set to complete the signing of Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon and many thought he’d be their reserve goalkeeper for the season.

But Arsenal soon showed that wasn’t the case as they decided to make a £10m bid for Raya. But Brentford are keen to keep their star goalkeeper, especially with the season already underway. They have rejected this offer and are not keen to sell up anytime soon. Now it is up to Arsenal whether they come back with an improved offer to try and persuade Brentford to sell up.

Should Brentford sell David Raya?