Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has told the club website that he believes Watford will be one of the strong contenders for promotion this season.

Following an opening day season win against Cardiff City, Wednesday will get to play their first game of the season at Hillsborough on Saturday. It’s going to be another tough match for the Owls as they face Watford. The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season and got off to a good start in the Sky Bet Championship by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Friday night.

Monk, whose Wednesday side are bottom of the Championship due to their 12 point deduction, knows that while Wednesday have had a great start in both the league and the cup, that this will be a tough task for them. He believes that Watford are one of the strongest contenders for promotion this season but that his team knows how difficult it is going to be.

Monk said: “Having watched them throughout pre-season, there is always a lot of talk about relegated teams and confidence but they look a very confident team. They are going to be one of the strong contenders this year.

“We’ve started well but we are playing against teams that are fancied to be up there. We started well against a team that will be well fancied in Cardiff and now we face another one this week. We know how hard it is going to be.”

He added: “The priority is the league but our mentality is to try and win games. It builds confidence.

“But we know how hard this game will be. Watford have a lot of mobility attacking wise. They have got a lot of talent in their squad. It is going to be a test for us, it is a tough run and we are under no illusions.

“We have made a good start but all these fixtures are going to test us before the international break.”

