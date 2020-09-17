Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has confirmed to BBC Sport that Nathan Dyer is looking for a new club.

The 32-year-old winger would start his career at Southampton and would go on to make over 50 appearances for the Saints after a successful loan spell with Burnley. Dyer would then have loan spells with Sheffield United and Swansea before making the latter one a permanent move.

Dyer would then become a legend at Swansea as he was a star player when they finally got promoted to the Premier League. He also scored twice in the Capital One Cup final win over Bradford City, helping hand the Swans a rare piece of silverware. Over his eleven years at the club, he has made a stunning 341 appearances for them. In 2015, he had a loan spell with Leicester City and won the Premier League with them.

Dyer’s time at Swansea though is now over as while he is still training with the club, Cooper has confirmed he is looking for a new club and will not be getting a new contract with the South Wales side. His previous deal expired in the summer.

Cooper said: “To still have him around I think is a real benefit.

“He is looking for another club – he will tell you that as well – but he’ll always be welcome here.

“I reminded the squad, the ones who have been here a while and even the new boys, about Nathan’s contribution in terms of his appearances and his successes as an individual.

“Not only is he an excellent role model, but he’s been a winner for the football club.”

Are Swansea right to release Dyer?