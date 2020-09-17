Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has told the club website that he hopes the worst of Joe Rodon’s injury problems are behind him.

The 22-year-old is a highly rated defender and has been attracting a lot of interest throughout the summer including from Manchester United. It appears that for now, he will not be following in the footsteps of Daniel James which is great news for Swansea who will get to see him develop more over the next few months at least.

The only issue that Rodon has, which may be why no team has made the final move to sign him, is that he has had injury issues which have kept him out of action for serious portions of the season. He missed the entirety of the restarted season due to a quad strain.

However, Cooper believes that the worst of Rodon’s injury issues are behind him and that he will get a good run in the first team now.

Cooper said: “In terms of fitness levels, Joe is the same as everyone else.

“He was fit when we came back for pre-season, so fitness-wise he has done the same as everyone else. It’s a case of so far, so good.

“He has been able to build fitness and get back into the rhythm of training and games.

“He is a young player and for his progression he needs a real long spell in the team, playing every game so he can kick on and fulfill the potential he has.

“He is not an older player that needs managing with rest, or a player coming back from a serious injury.

“He has just been unlucky with injuries, but they have healed and he feels fitter and stronger than ever.

“He just needs a bit of luck, as the injuries he has had have been contact injuries and bad luck. If he can have a long spell in the side, we will all benefit.”

