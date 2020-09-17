Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should come to The Den to see the safety measures they have put in before making any decision about fans coming back to grounds. These comments were made to the London Evening Standard.

Fans are still not allowed in any professional EFL match, though some steps of non-league have seen fans attend over the last few weeks. There have been trials of fans in some stadiums and the Government had announced that they were going allow 30% capacity on October 1st. However, with cases of Coronavirus spiking, this policy was reviewed. All future pilot events, including those taking place in the EFL, are capped at 1,000 people.

It’s a move that could provide devastating to many clubs across the EFL that are running all out in order to compete in the league but need matchday revenue in order to run.

Millwall’s chief executive Steven Kavanagh believes that football is being held to a higher standard than any other industry and has taken the move to invite the Prime Minister to The Den to see what they have been doing to make sure anyone who comes through the gates is as safe as possible. He wants him to come to the ground before making a decision that could close some clubs permanently.

Kavanagh said: “The announcement last week from Boris Johnson turned our world upside down.

“It was unclear, we were left confused – and uncertainty kills.

“I say to Boris: come down and see what we’re doing at The Den. Then tell me what we’re doing wrong and why it’s not safe to open, like pubs and restaurants.

“Go through our documents, walk the journey of a fan and tell me that it’s not safer than other business you’ve allowed to run throughout August.

“If the government is going to make a call to keep football shut or on substantially reduced crowds, they have to talk to us.

“So please make a decision with your eyes wide open. Don’t do it without engaging properly.

“We were the first business to shut down in March and we’re one of the last businesses to be allowed to open.

“Yet the standards we’ve set and the standards we’re working towards, I believe, outstrip those set by most if not all other businesses in this country.

“We understand that health and safety of the public is paramount but we’re highly professional and should be allowed to get on with running our business.”

Should football grounds be allowed to open at 30% capacity?