Sunderland head coach Phil Parkinson has told Chronicle Live that he expects Josh Scowen to be available for their match against Oxford United on Saturday.

The Black Cats are hoping to get their first win of the season when they travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday to take on last season’s Sky Bet League One play-off finalists Oxford. In the opening game of the season they were held by Bristol Rovers to a 1-1 draw.

Many fans have been expecting to see more of Scowen in this game. The signing from QPR impressed in the stunning 8-1 EFL Trophy win over the Aston Villa U21s and fans have wanted to see more of him because of that. A place in the first team has opened up for Scowen as well with George Dobson being suspended for three games following his red card in the match against Bristol Rovers.

In the pre-match press conference, Parkinson has revealed that Scowen was not available for training today due to him being given time off to attend a funeral. Despite this, he expects that Scowen will be available to him for the match on Saturday.

Parkinson said: “Josh has not been with us – he has had a family bereavement and has been at a funeral today.

“I’m hoping he’ll be fine. I’m going to speak to him later today and then the plan is for him to meet us down there tomorrow.”

The match against Oxford will take place on Saturday 19th September at 3pm.

Should Josh Scowen start on Saturday if available?