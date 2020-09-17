Harrogate Town weren’t able to cause an upset against West Bromwich Albion after losing 3-0, ending their first-ever Carabao Cup campaign.

With this being Harrogate’s first season in the EFL following their promotion last season, they also got the chance to compete in the Carabao Cup. And after winning in the First Round, they got a juicy tie in the Second as they got to travel the recently promoted themselves Premier League side West Brom.

But the fairy tale dream of beating West Brom was not to be with the Baggies being able to dispatch of the EFL new boys with ease. The first goal came from youngster Rakeem Harper who fired in from 25 yards. Hal Robson-Kanu got the second with a shot from outside the box, the first goal he has scored in this competition in over 10 years. The big win was sealed with a goal from Callum Robinson, his first since making the move from Sheffield United a permanent one.

