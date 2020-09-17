Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Bradley Dack has had ‘little setbacks and strains’ in his efforts to return from injury but insisted it is to be expected.

Last December, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack suffered a serious knee ligament injury which has kept him out ever since. Dack has been recovering since and is stepping up his return to fitness.

In doing so, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that the playmaker has suffered ‘little setbacks’.

Mowbray confirmed that Dack has felt a “little twinge” in his efforts to recover but insisted that this is common with long-term injuries, adding that he is not pushing the attacker to get back for a specific date. He said:

“What I’m doing with Bradley Dack is letting his body get ready, and when he tells us, and the physio department tells us, he’ll be ready.

“If I’m being honest with you he’s had little hamstring setbacks and strains because as he’s been pushing hard on his fitness to get to where he needs to he’s had little setbacks and breakdowns.

“That’s what is holding up this last little bit. That’s what happens with long-term injuries, they’re very rarely smooth all the way back to playing and that’s where Bradley is.

“He’s been really, really close to getting back and then all of a sudden when pushing really hard he’s felt a hamstring, or a little twinge. His body will tell him when he’s ready. I’m not pushing Bradley on a date, or a time.”

The report from the Lancashire Telegraph writes that Blackburn Rovers have initially hoped to have Dack back next month. However, with Mowbray confirming minor setbacks, it will be interesting to see how his recovery pans out from here.

