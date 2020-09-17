BBC Nottingham Sport has reported on Twitter that Nottingham Forest could sign former Derby County defender Cyrus Christie from Fulham before this weekend’s game against Cardiff City.

After losing star man Matty Cash to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest have got a gap to fill at right-back. Now, it has been claimed that the Championship side could have a new full-back in before this weekend.

As per a report from BBC Nottingham Sport, Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of former Derby County right-back Cyrus Christie as a replacement for Cash.

Talks have taken place between Nottingham Forest and Fulham over a deal for Christie and it is said that a transfer could happen before this weekend’s game against Cardiff City, with a move looking “likely”.

Christie is vastly experienced at Championship and has just helped Fulham make a return to the Premier League. With Kenny Tete arriving at Craven Cottage, it seems Scott Parker is willing to let the right-back seal a move away from the club and a fresh Championship move looks likely.

Christie came through Coventry City’s youth academy and went on to play 119 times for the club, earning a switch to Derby County. With the Rams, the Republic or Ireland international play in 119 games, leaving for Middlesbrough in 2017.

Overall, Christie, 27, has notched up 198 Championship appearances and will be hoping to make an impact at Nottingham Forest should the move go through.

Nottingham Forest fans, would you welcome the signing of Christie? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

