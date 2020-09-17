The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter that Swindon Town are “close” to signing former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds.

Swindon Town will be looking to build on their strong start to life back in League One and to help them do so, the Robins are looking to bring in experienced defender Jonathan Grounds.

Grounds is a free agent after being released by Birmingham City earlier this summer. Now, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the 32-year-old is closing in on move to League One outfit Swindon.

Grounds has bags full of experience in the Football League and will be hoping to use just that to make an impact at the County Ground. He can play at either left-back or centre-back so it would be interesting to see where Richie Wellens deployed him in his Swindon side.

Grounds made his way through Middlesbrough’s youth academy, picking up senior experience out on loan with Norwich City, Hibernian, Chesterfield and Yeovil Town. With Boro, Grounds played in 37 games before leaving to join Oldham Athletic on a free transfer in 2012.

Grounds spent two years with Oldham, earning himself a move to Birmingham City, where he remained until earlier this year. The defender played 170 times for the Blues, also spending a stint on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

Now, with a move to Swindon Town close, it will be interesting to see if the club can tie up a deal for the experienced defender.

