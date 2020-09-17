The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter that Wigan Athletic are targeting a loan move for Swindon Town midfielder Matt Palmer.

Wigan. Loan deals for right back Tom James at Hibs and midfielder Matt Palmer at Swindon now on the radar … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 17, 2020

After a chaotic summer, Wigan Athletic are looking to bolster their ranks with some new signings before the transfer window closes next month. Now, it has been said that the club are eyeing a loan move for midfielder Matt Palmer.

Palmer, 25, is on the books at fellow League One side Swindon Town and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that he is being eyed up by the Latics. New Wigan boss John Sheridan is looking to add Palmer to his midfield ranks as he looks to bring in some new faces.

Palmer has gathered a good amount of Football League experience since making his way through Burton Albion’s academy. The midfielder notched up 159 appearances for the Brewers, scoring eight goals and laying on 13 assists in the process.

Palmer spent time out on loan with Oldham Athletic before leaving to join Rotherham United in January 2018. For the Millers, Palmer played 29 times for the club in two years, spending a stint out on loan with Bradford City prior to a move to Swindon Town in January.

Having played only twice for Swindon since signing, it will be interesting to see if Palmer completes a loan move to Wigan Athletic this summer. Wigan supporters, would you welcome the signing of Palmer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

