According to a report from Football Insider, Fulham have opened talks to re-sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo.

After making their return to the Premier League, Fulham are looking to bolster their squad with quality players to ensure this stay in the top flight isn’t as short as the last.

Now, it has been claimed that the club are in talks over the return of one of their former loan players. Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo is said to be on the Cottagers’ radar as Scott Parker looks to bring the Dutchman back to Craven Cottage.

Huddersfield are willing to let Kongolo leave this summer as a potential sale would see them raise some much-needed funds. Now, with negotiations over a permanent deal taking place, it will be interesting to see if Fulham can tie up a deal for the former loan man.

Kongolo linked up with the Cottagers in the January transfer window, but a foot injury limited him to only two appearances for the club across all competitions. Prior to making the move, Kongolo notched up 11 appearances for Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old defender signed for Huddersfield Town in 2018 after a successful loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kongolo signed for a rumoured £17.5m (Sky Sports), so it will be interesting to see if the club can recoup that fee for him this summer. In total, he has played 60 times for the Terriers, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

