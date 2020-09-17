Hull City want to bring in another midfielder and a forward before the end of the transfer window, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Grant McCann tells @HumbersideSport that’s the best @HullCity performance since he’s been at the club. He still… https://t.co/8b7Paz6c3X (@bbcburnsy)

The Tigers are still in the hunt for some more signings to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Hull beat Leeds United at Elland Road last night on penalties to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup. It was an impressive performance by Grant McCann’s side and they will be looking to build on it when they return to League One action against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The Yorkshire side have signed the likes of Lewie Coyle, Greg Docherty, Richie Smallwood, Thomas Mayer and Josh Emmanuel in this transfer window but are not stopping their recruitment drive just yet.



McCann told BBC Humberside after the game yesterday:” We’re still working hard. We’re looking in two areas, the attacking area and in midfield. We’re working very hard on trying to add to the group, really.

“They’ve started the season well with three wins out of three.We know the season’s going to be long and we just want to keep the group nice and strong for this run in.”

He added: “I’m not going to speak about anybody else’s players, I’m not about that. People will like to speculate and people will come and say things – ‘there’s a bid from here and there’s a bid from there’, that’s not for me.”

