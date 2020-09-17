Brentford are closing in on the signing of Amiens forward Saman Ghoddos, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Bees have agreed a deal to sign the Iran international and he has already completed his medical.

Ghoddos, who is 26 years old, is leaving Amiens after their relegation to the French Ligue 2. He is valued at £2.6 million on Transfermarkt.

Brentford have lost Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and are set to lose Said Benrahma so will be hoping he can fill the void left by their departures.

Ghoddos played for the current Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter at Ostersunds and scored 42 goals in 93 games for the Swedish side. He had previously played for Limhamn Bunkeflo, Trelleborgs FF and Syrianska FC.

He joined Amiens in 2018 and has since made 35 appearances for the French outfit, chipping in with five goals. However, his time there is coming to an end despite him still having a couple of years left on his contract.

Brentford lost on the opening day of the Championship season away to Birmingham and will be looking to bounce back at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

They are in need of some good news on the transfer front and bringing in Ghoddos will be a boost to their fans.

It has been a tough few months for Brentford since their defeat in the Play-Off final to Fulham but they will be excited for their debut in their new stadium this weekend.

Will Ghoddos be a good signing for Brentford?