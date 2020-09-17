Birmingham City have sharpened their attacking options by signing Scott Hogan on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee and has penned a four-year contract.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at St. Andrew’s and scored seven goals for the Midlands club.

He has now been allowed to leave rivals Aston Villa for good, despite still having a year left on his contract at Villa Park.

Hogan joined Villa in for £12 million in 2017 having previously scored 21 goals in 36 games for Brentford. However, he managed 10 goals in 61 matches for Dean Smith’s side and was also shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

He joined Birmingham in January and became an instant hit there.

The Blues will be pleased to have signed him on a permanent deal and he adds more options and depth to their attacking department.

It has been a busy summer for Aitor Karanka’s side and they have landed the likes of George Friend, Adam Clayton and Jonathan Leko in this transfer window.

Here is how their fans have reacted to the return of Hogan-

The more i think about the Hogan signing the more excited i get, he will suit this system running channels ect onto through balls. We have players now who can feed that #kro #bcfc — mick (@mickcwhill) September 17, 2020

Hogan is a decent signing, but I totally forgot (maybe never aware) Hogan has had 2 surgeries on the same knee in quick succession in 2015-16. A 4 year deal 🤔#bcfc pic.twitter.com/GCHLp6Q94U — Since Villa won a Major trophy (@SinceVilla) September 17, 2020

Pleased Blues have permanently signed Scott Hogan, great to have a goal scorer up front! #BCFC #KRO — Benjamin Jackson (@bluenosesrule) September 16, 2020

Buzzing to sign @ScottHogan_9. Being permanent shows real ambition. Lets not forget this lad was a 10m transfer not so long ago. Once the confidence is back he will shine. To think we haven't loaned anyone in…. Could be getting some young prem talent on the way.#bcfc — Bentson87 (@fifa_serious) September 16, 2020

Scott Hogan is a massive signing. Forget his post-lockdown games – there was a hex on the club. If he plays the games, I'll back him to score 20 goals this season.#bcfc #kro — Steve Robinson (@SteveRobinson10) September 16, 2020

Genuinely believe that Karanka will get the best out of Hogan. Good bit of business by blues. Recapture pre lockdown form we know we’ve got a goal scorer 🤞🏻 #Bcfc #Blues #Kro — Max Dolloway (@Max_Bcfc) September 16, 2020

