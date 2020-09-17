Birmingham City have sharpened their attacking options by signing Scott Hogan on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, as announced by their official club website. 

The striker has joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee and has penned a four-year contract.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at St. Andrew’s and scored seven goals for the Midlands club.

David Rogers/Getty Images Sport

He has now been allowed to leave rivals Aston Villa for good, despite still having a year left on his contract at Villa Park.

Hogan joined Villa in for £12 million in 2017 having previously scored 21 goals in 36 games for Brentford. However, he managed 10 goals in 61 matches for Dean Smith’s side and was also shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

He joined Birmingham in January and became an instant hit there.

The Blues will be pleased to have signed him on a permanent deal and he adds more options and depth to their attacking department.

  QPR want to offload striker before the end of the transfer window

It has been a busy summer for Aitor Karanka’s side and they have landed the likes of George Friend, Adam Clayton and Jonathan Leko in this transfer window.

Here is how their fans have reacted to the return of Hogan-

Happy with this signing, BCFC fans?

Yes

No