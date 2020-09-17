League One side Hull City knocked Premier League new boys Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup last night. 

The Tigers edged past the Whites after a 9-8 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Hull were the better side in 90 minutes and took the lead early on through Mallik Wilks.

Grant McCann’s side squandered chances to add to their lead and Leeds drew level in added-on time through Ezgjan Alioski.

Nevertheless, the visitors won on penalties to set-up a tie against West Ham United in the next round.

Pool/Getty Images Sport

McCann said after the game, as per Hull’s official club website: “It’s the best performance I’ve seen as the manager of the club. I told the boys that after the game. We can speak about the games at Fulham away or Forest away in the Championship. But tonight, in terms of a complete performance, that’s the best I’ve seen since I’ve been the manager of the football club.

“I’m really proud of the boys because they are fit and they can run; that’s going to be a key factor for us this year.”

Here is how the Hull fans reacted on Twitter to their win over Leeds:

