League One side Hull City knocked Premier League new boys Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup last night.

The Tigers edged past the Whites after a 9-8 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Hull were the better side in 90 minutes and took the lead early on through Mallik Wilks.

Grant McCann’s side squandered chances to add to their lead and Leeds drew level in added-on time through Ezgjan Alioski.

Nevertheless, the visitors won on penalties to set-up a tie against West Ham United in the next round.

McCann said after the game, as per Hull’s official club website: “It’s the best performance I’ve seen as the manager of the club. I told the boys that after the game. We can speak about the games at Fulham away or Forest away in the Championship. But tonight, in terms of a complete performance, that’s the best I’ve seen since I’ve been the manager of the football club.

“I’m really proud of the boys because they are fit and they can run; that’s going to be a key factor for us this year.”

Here is how the Hull fans reacted on Twitter to their win over Leeds:

Got the old buzz back watching City for first time in ages tonight , loved it #hcafc — craig richardson 🎗 (@craighull11) September 16, 2020

We have just outplayed a Premier league club for 90 minutes and even to just see us perform well after the absolute shocker of the season last year is unbelievable #hcafc — Ashley (@Ashley_Simmo) September 16, 2020

Rodrigo is worth 2x the value of our entire football club, yet couldn’t even score past our defence with a combined cost of £800k #hcafc — Tom 🎗 (@hcafc_tom) September 16, 2020

Quite surprising it's taken until round 3 to play a big club in the cup to be honest. #hcafc — Elliot (@E_Clifford139) September 16, 2020

Rodrigo cost more than our entire team and we battered them🤣 #hcafc — Billy (@hcafcbilly) September 16, 2020

City look like a complete different team this season, very refreshing #hcafc — Spencer Allan (@spenallan) September 16, 2020

Love the energy in midfield and the relentless pressing. We were the better team throughout tonight and fully deserve it. Let’s have a go at West Ham now #hcafc — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) September 16, 2020

LEAGUE ONE MINNOWS HULL CITY AFC DEFEAT PREMIER LEAGUE LEEDS UNITED AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA #HCAFC #LUFC — Joe🤞 (@JoeShakesby) September 16, 2020

Can Hull beat West Ham in the next round?