Manchester United midfielder James Garner is ‘not expected’ to join either Coventry City or Huddersfield Town, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The youngster is the subject of interest from a host of Championship clubs.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is expected to leave Manchester United on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Both Coventry and Huddersfield have been interested in signing him this summer but they are likely to miss out on his signature. Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday have both now made offers and United are weighing up where to send him.

Garner is highly-rated by the Premier League giants and his first move away from Old Trafford is an important one.

He has risen up through the youth ranks there and has so far made five appearances for their senior side.

Coventry have had a busy transfer window preparing for their return to the Championship and have signed the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Tyler Walker and Callum O’Hare, amongst others.

They started life back in the second tier with a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate and will be looking to bounce back against QPR at home on Friday.

Huddersfield also lost on the opening day of the season and are keen to bring in some new faces as Carlos Corberan looks to add the finishing touches to his squad.

Garner is not expected to join the second tier duo though and could end up lining up against them this season for either Blackburn or Wednesday.

