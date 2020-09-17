QPR are looking to loan out striker Odi Alfa, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are eager for the youngster to get some more first-team experience under his belt. Centre-back Joe Gubbins is also poised to leave the Championship side on loan and has some clubs interested, as covered by The72.

Alfa, who is 21 years old, could have a few clubs lower down the leagues weighing up a loan swoop for him before the end of the transfer window.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at QPR but despite being a regular for their Under-23’s so far in his career, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, he has gained experience out on loan in non-league at Maidenhead United and Billericay Town but is now set for another move away.

Alfa would be a useful signing as he can play anywhere across the front three.

QPR boss, Mark Warburton, is keen for some of his younger players to go and get some games under their belts and has said: “It’s a path the young players have got to take. They’re not being forgotten or falling by the wayside. They’ve got to go and learn the game.”

The Hoops made a strong start to the new season and beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home last time out courtesy of goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair. They take on Coventry City on Friday night.

In other QPR news, they are after Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as covered by The72.

