Tranmere Rovers have signed Liam Feeney on loan from Blackpool, as announced by their official club website.

The winger will spend the season with the League Two promotion hopefuls.

Feeney, who is 33 years old, has been allowed to leave Blackpool despite playing 42 games for them in all competitions last season, where he chipped in with an impressive 17 assists.

He joined the Tangerines in August 2018 and has since been a first-team regular for the League One side. However, he has fallen out-of-favour under Neil Crithley at Bloomfield Road and has now switched to Tranmere.

The Whites’ boss, Mike Jackson, is pleased to have brought him to the club and has said: “He brings great experience and good options to the team in the final third. Liam had the highest number of assists across all three leagues last season, and he is a great signing and adds more competition for places in the team.

“We need experience in the final third and he will bring a calmness to that area. I have said before the final third is the hardest area of the pitch and he will prove to be a good asset.”

He added: “A lot of time and effort has gone into making this move happen. Tranmere Rovers is an attractive football club to come and play for and we should never come away from that.”

Feeney is a vastly experienced winger in the Football League and has racked up 523 appearances so far in his career, having had spells with the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City in the past.

He was playing in the Championship just three years ago so is a shrewd coup by Tranmere.

