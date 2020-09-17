Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday have both made offers for Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The youngster is set to be loaned out by the Red Devils for the season and they have a decision to make as to where they want him to play.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is poised for a Championship loan move to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with the Red Devils. He has been a key player for United at youth levels so far in his career and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Blackburn are keen to add another midfielder to their ranks and are eagerly awaiting United’s response to their loan offer.

Sheffield Wednesday want Garner as they eye more signings before the end of the transfer window. The Owls have so far managed to sign the likes of Izzy Brown, Chey Dunkley, Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass.

