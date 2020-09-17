Ex-Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper is set to join Kerala Blasters, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The forward is poised to join the Indian Super League side on a one-year deal.

Hooper, who is 32 years old, has found a new club after parting company with Wellington Phoenix. He spent the past year with the New Zealand-based side and scored eight goals in 21 games for them in the A-League.

The experienced striker has racked up just under 550 appearances in his career to date and will be looking forward to a new adventure in India

He started out as a youngster with spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Maldon Town and Grays Athletic before he joined Southend United in 2006.

Scunthorpe United then signed him in 2008 and he was prolific for the Iron, bagging 50 goals in 95 games which earned him a £2.4 million move to Celtic.

Hooper spent three years at Celtic from 2010 to 2013 and fired 82 goals in 132 games in all competitions. The forward helped the Hoops win the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup both on two occasions.

He then moved onto Norwich City after his spell in Scotland for two-and-a half years prior to moving to Sheffield Wednesday, where he managed 31 goals in 91 appearances.

Hooper is now making the move to Kerala Blasters, who have been the home to ex-Football League duo Iain Hume and Chris Dagnall over recent campaigns.

Is Kerala Blasters a good move for Hooper?