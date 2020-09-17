QPR and Preston North End are battling it out to sign Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Northern Ireland international is being allowed to leave Ibrox before the end of the transfer window and has a ‘string’ of Championship clubs interested.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has fallen down the pecking order with the Glasgow giants and will depart the club for the right price. He made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side last season and could now leave for a fresh start in England.

He only joined Rangers last summer from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular game time.

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

He subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals before his big move to Rangers.

QPR are in the hunt for more signings over the coming weeks having so far landed Lyndon Dykes, Luke Amos, George Thomas and Rob Dickie.

Preston, on the other hand, have had a quiet transfer window so far but could try and lure Jones to Deepdale to boost their options on the wing.

Who would you join?