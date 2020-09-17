Speaking on his “The Hard Truth” podcast, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed League Two clubs are showing interest in one of the club’s playmakers, with the Peterborough Telegraph reporting the player to be Serhat Tasdemir.

Peterborough United will be hoping they can move some players out before the end of the transfer window. While George Boyd, Louis Reed and Jason Naismith are all transfer listed, some of their young players could make loan moves away from the club.

Now, club chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed “a couple of League Two clubs” are showing an interest in one of the Posh’s young stars.

While MacAnthony – speaking on his “The Hard Truth” podcast – didn’t name the player, the Peterborough Telegraph reported that the playmaker attracting League Two interest is young star Serhat Tasdemir. He said:

“We have a player who has been attracting interest from a couple of League Two clubs. He’s a creative number 10 type full of flair who would score 10 goals and claim 10 assists in his sleep at that level.

“We’d love him to go out on loan and play 40 League Two matches to aid his development, but the clubs involved need to get real.

“He’s a £900 a week player and they’re trying to get him for £300 a week. If a club has good strikers this player would help them score. He would make a club tick.”

Tasdemir, 20, is highly rated at Peterborough United and the c;ub will be hoping to develop him into a star player after bringing him in from AFC Fylde last summer. Overall, he has played 17 times for the club’s senior side, laying on one assist.

