Birmingham City have confirmed the return of loan favourite Scott Hogan, announcing the permanent signing of the Aston Villa man on their official club website.

Following a thoroughly successful 2019/20 loan spell with Birmingham City, striker Scott Hogan has completed a permanent return to the Blues.

Hogan leaves Birmingham’s neighbours Aston Villa to join their rivals, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club. The striker will be on the books at St Andrew’s until the summer if 2024 after signing for an undisclosed fee.

Hogan has become Birmingham City’s eighth signing of the summer since Aitor Karanka took over. He follows, Jon Toral, Adam Clayton, Neil Etheridge, Jonathan Leko, George Friend, Andres Prieto and Ivan Sanchez through the doors.

Hogan enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint on loan with Birmingham City last season. Across all competitions, the striker managed seven goals and one assist in 18 appearances after joining in the January transfer window, striking up a good partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Hogan will be hoping to reignite his strong partnership with Jutkiewicz and hit the ground running upon his return to Birmingham City.

