According to a report from Goal, Hull City are showing “strong interest” in Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn, but Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam are “favourites” in the battle for a loan deal.

After spending last season on loan with Oxford United, Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is wanted in League One again. This time, Hull City are eyeing a loan deal for the Welsh attacker.

Grant McCann will be aiming for an instant return to the Championship following last season’s relegation and Woodburn is a player he wants to bring in to help him do so.

However, if they want to bring Woodburn in, Hull City will have to fend off other competition. Despite showing a “strong interest” in the Liverpool man, it is Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam who lead the chase for Woodburn’s signature.

With first-team chances at Liverpool set to come few and far between, another loan move away from Anfield beckons for Woodburn. It will be interesting to see if Hull can bring the attacker back to League One or if Sparta Rotterdam bring him in to offer Woodburn a fresh challenge.

Woodburn’s stint with Oxford United started off promisingly but a foot injury hindered his involvement heavily. In total, he played in 16 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net once and laying on a decent five assists.

Woodburn, 20, has been seen as one of Liverpool’s hottest prospects since making his breakthrough as a youngster. He has played 11 times for their senior side, scoring one goal since making his debut in the 2016/17 campaign.

The 10-cap Wales international has also picked up senior experience on loan with Sheffield United as well as with Oxford.

So, should Hull City act on their “strong interest” in Woodburn? Despite injury problems last season, Woodburn proved to be a threat for Oxford United when fit.

The Tigers struggled for creativity and goals after losing Jarrod Bowen in January and the loan signing of Woodburn would see them acquire a player who notched up a decent amount of assists last season, despite suffering from injury problems.

At only 20, Woodburn still has bags of potential and if Hull were to bring the best out of the youngster it would stand them in good stead as they look to return to the Championship immediately. But, with Sparta Rotterdam said to be ahead in the chase, Hull will need to act fast to secure a deal.

