As per a report from Football Insider, Huddersfield Town are in "advanced talks" over the loan signing of Ajax midfielder Carel Eiting.

Carlos Corberan is looking to bolster his midfield options at Huddersfield Town this summer

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Ajax starlet Carel Eiting is wanted by Huddersfield Town. Huddersfield are said to be in advanced talks over a deal for the Dutch midfielder, so it will be interesting to see if the Terriers can pull off what would be an impressive deal for Eiting.

Eiting – who is valued at a little over £4m on Transfermarkt – has been with Dutch giants from a young age, making his way through their youth ranks and breaking into the senior side. Since making the step up to first-team football, Eiting has played in 31 games for their senior side. The 22-year-old is yet to score his first goal for the Eredivise giants but has laid on an impressive eight assists from defensive midfield.

A knee injury has hampered Eiting’s involvement recently but the club are ready to give a Huddersfield Town loan move to green light to allow him to play more first-team football.

With advanced talks underway over the loan signing of Eiting, it will be interesting to see if Huddersfield Town can secure the loan signing of the Ajax starlet.

