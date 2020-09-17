Swansea City have confirmed that former Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro has completed a loan move to Serie A side Genoa, announcing the move on their official club website.

After being linked with a temporary move away from the Liberty Stadium, young Swansea City forward Joel Asoro has completed a loan switch.

Serie A side Genoa have moved to bring Asoro in, confirming that the former Sunderland youngster will spend the campaign with the Italian club.

In his time with Swansea, Asoro has been unable to nail down a spot in the club’s starting 11. Now, he will be looking to make the most out of his stint with Genoa as the striker looks to further his development and get some more senior experience under his belt.

Asoro, 21, has been with Swansea for two years now. He made the move to South Wales in 2018, leaving Sunderland to link up with the Jacks. Since joining the club, Asoro has made 18 appearances across all competitions, laying on two assists in the process.

He spent last season on loan in Holland with FC Groningen, where he netted three goals and provided two assists in 17 games.

