Lincoln City made it look easy as they smashed Bradford City 5-0 in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.

Historically, Lincoln and Bradford have had a bond and friendship with each other. Lincoln were the visiting team during the Valley Parade fire and the two teams have worked together on charitable efforts since then. Notably, the two sides played against each other in a benefit match in 1989 to help the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

In this match, it would be Lincoln who would be the victors and it never looked in doubt. It went wrong for Bradford from the start when Tyler French scored an own goal after four minutes. Just two minutes later, Lincoln were two up thanks to Anthony Scully. Two more goals would come in the first half thanks to strikes from Lewis Montsma and James Jones. It would be a calmer second half but Lincoln did get another goal when Callum Morton tapped in at the end of the match.

Lincoln will play Liverpool in the next round of the cup.

You can relive the match through our gallery below!