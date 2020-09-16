Preston North End came back from behind in the last part of the game to beat Derby County in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.

While neither side will expect to go far in the cup, both sides would have liked a decent run to boost confidence and to help blood some of their youngsters in. In the end though while Derby had the lead for a long time, Preston were able to show resolve to come back and win.

Derby got the lead shortly after the first half when Jason Knight was given the second chance to score after his initial effort was stopped. He duly took the second chance. There would be bad news on the way for the Rams though as Mike te Wiekerk was sent off for a challenge on Sean Maguire.

Preston leveled ten minutes from time with a stunning goal from Tom Barkhuizen. In stoppage time Lee Buchanan was penalised for handball, though Derby head coach Phillip Cocu said this was the wrong call, and Daniel Johnson hit the spot-kick home to send Preston into the next round where they will play either Brighton and Hove Albion or Portsmouth.

