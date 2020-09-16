Reliable journalist Graeme Kelly has backed up Fourth Official’s recent report stating that Sheffield United have agreed a fee for Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, with Swansea City set to miss out.

Brewster enjoyed a successful loan spell at Swansea last season, scoring 10 goals in just 20 games to help Steve Cooper’s side into the Championship Play-Offs.

Ultimately Swansea fell at the first hurdle losing to Brentford over two legs in the semi-finals but Brewster’s form since January meant the Swans were keen for a reunion this season.

However, the prospect of playing in the Premier League looks to be more appealing for Brewster, who looks to be edging closer to a permanent move away from Anfield in favour of Sheffield United.

When asked about their transfer plans this window, Blades boss Chris Wilder said,”We are definitely looking to improve and get one at the top of the pitch to give us that quality.

“We are definitely looking to improve. If we can get one more at the top end of the pitch to really give us that quality then we will be in much better shape than when we first started in the Premier League against Bournemouth (last season).”

Sheffield United have Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick at their disposal but are looking for more firepower up front, starting with Brewster.

This means Swansea will be missing out on the 20-year old and they may have to turn their attention to other targets.